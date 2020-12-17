Francis: Birthday and Return to the Past

Francis turns 84 on December 17. Further, in about a month, on January 22, his pontificate will reach the duration of 7 years 10 months and 9 days.This will be the same period of time as the pontificate of Benedict XVI. After January 22, Benedict will have spent more time in retirement than in office.Unlike Benedict XVI who was affected by a syndrome of inefficiency, Francis has worked hard to turn the Church into an image of himself, and to return to the past of the post-conciliar chaos under Paul VI. (+1978).