Bishop: God Laughs at Homosex Flag Clergy

The homosex rainbow flags in and on German churches are trying to manipulate God, but Psalm 2 says that God laughs at those "who want to force Him to make Himself ridiculous by contradicting Himself."The Former Salzburg Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun, 78, writes this adding that the snake claims that this path leads to happiness, it is nonetheless true: "Often tried, never successful" (Kath.net, May 17).Journalists who supported this reminded Laun of the child who tried the impossible by filling the sea into a sand pit. Laun asks: "What do you call adults who sit on the beach and try this again and again and the people who demand or give subsidies for it?"