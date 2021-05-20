New Bishop Believes He Is "Prudent"

Hong Kong Bishop-designate Stephen Chow SJ, 61, wants to start with a sense of faith and doesn't want to assume that "Beijing is the enemy” hoping for “dialogue.”
He told the diocesan Examiner.org.hk (May 18) that prudence is a “virtue” - but forgot to mention that there are three other cardinal virtues - justice, fortitude, temperance - that must be considered simultaneously.
Prudence is the ability to act in a concrete case, taking into account all factors, goals of action and insights relevant to the situation. Catholics do not consider "prudence" in terms of opportunism, but referring to eternal life and the good of the Church.
Asked why he had difficulty to accept the appointment which he first declined, Chow correctly stated that a diocesan bishop should better be taken from among the diocesan priests.
Chow discussed the appointment with the Jesuit General in Rome and concluded that "as a Jesuit, I owe my obedience to the Holy Father" - which is incorrect because becoming a bishop cannot be imposed by obedience.
He also received an handwritten Italian letter from Francis - that had to be translated for Chow - that he “should be the bishop.” Because of a lack of formation, Novus Ordo clergy is not able to communicate in Latin.
