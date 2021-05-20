Abuse Hoax: Damage Done - Case Against Bishop Dropped

Prosecutors have decided NOT to file criminal charges against Broome Bishop Christopher Saunders, 71, Australia. In other words, the Modernist prelate is innocent (ABC.net.au, May 19).Police commenced investigating allegations of homosexual misconduct in October 2018 after two young men had made [false] claims of non-consensual homosex acts against him. In March 2020, this “news” was made public causing an enormous damage, and Saunders stood aside.He strenuously denied any wrongdoing but this didn't serve him much as there was no real presumption of innocence for him. Now, the false accusers have been informed by prosecutors that their ploy has failed.The Vatican started a separate, internal investigation run by retired Wollongong Bishop Peter Ingham. Based on this review, Francis will have to decide Saunders’ future.