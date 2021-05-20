Don't Be Surprised: Major Change On Gloria.tv

You chose yourself what you want, and especially whom you want to follow. Everyone gets a different and individual set of news and media.

These days, Gloria.tv has implemented a Graph database (Nebula Graph), a collection of data that automatically evaluates relationships to assess posts and present them in a personalised way to you, the individual user.This means that Gloria.tv shows to you what you may like according to algorithms. Therefore, Gloria.tv has no opening page which is the same for everybody.No human editors decide what to feature or present to you.The look of your Gloria.tv opening page depends on whom you want to follow and what you are interested in. This new technic is another major step in implementing the latest technology used by other social media bringing Gloria.tv to the forefront of development.