Trying to Make Some Money: Dead Archbishop Accused of “Rape”

Archbishop

Former Newark Archbishop Peter Gerety who died in 2016 at the blessed age of 104 is being used by a lawsuit in order to press $50 million out of Newark Archdiocese.Gerety is gratuitously accused of having “sexually abused” a 5-year-old girl on church grounds in 1976 – this is 45 years ago when Gerald Ford (+2006) was the US President.The unconvincing lawsuit says thatGerety was delivering meals to the home of the accuser who is now 49 years old, resides in Pennsylvania, and suffers from serious psychological problems. Gerety allegedly volunteered “to look after the little girl” while her mother was at work. Fittingly, the accuser waited until her mother, the main witness, had died.While fostering the child “at the church rectory,” Gerety reportedly “inappropriately touched” the girl in his bedroom and “pleasure himself” in front of her. Gerety came in 1974 to Newark as an archbishop and was never active as a parish-priest in a rectory.The accuser’s lawyer, John Baldante, advertises on his webpage his “accomplishements” in extorting million-dollar-compensation.