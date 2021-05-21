Episcopal Abuse of Power: Priest Joins Anti-Christian Party

Father Rodney Borneo, 46, the Principal of Loyola High School, Calcutta Archdiocese, India, left the priesthood in March to join India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Isaac Gomes calls this on AlmayaSabdam.com a “shock for the faithful,” describing Borneo as “young,” “very vibrant,” and “media-savvy.”The Hinduist BJP “specialises in polarization of the country based on religion, caste, colour, creed and also gender discrimination,” doing this “in the name of Nationalism,” Gomes writes, “What was the threat which made Borneo take this extreme step?”Gomes' answer: Borneo was falsely accused of a homosex relationship with a student who, as it turned out, had never been enrolled in Borneo's school. Nevertheless, a three-man archdiocesan commission grilled him for hours to the point that Borneo suffered a heart-attack and had to be hospitalised.After he was cleared, Borneo asked Calcutta Archbishop Thomas D’Souza for a certified copy of the findings of the commission, but D’Souza “rudely declined,” Isaac writes, “Neither the clergy nor the Laity can expect any justice from him.”A member of Borneo’s family commented, “The Archdiocese has lost a good priest they are responsible for it.” Meanwhile, Archbishop D’Souza said that he continues to pray for Borneo “because he is very dear to us.”