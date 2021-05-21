Earth Cult Baloney: Has Francis Finally Gotten Enough of It? (Video)

During a May 20 visit at the Roman headquarters of Scholas Occurrentes, an organisation promoting gender and homosex ideology, Francis addressed via livestream other Scholas Occurentes centres around the globe. The first ladies of Argentina, Brazil and Chile were connected to the event.
In Australia, a woman, who for the occasion dressed as a native, thanked Francis for “embracing Mother Earth.”
Professors and students at the Australian Catholic University performed a “symbolic gesture” by mixing soils of different Australian regions into a bowl. In Rome, some masked students repeated an earth bowl ritual in front of Francis (article's picture).
When the meeting approached the two-hour mark, Francis whispered, “We have to hurry up a bit.”
