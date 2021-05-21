Spanish MP Insults Catholics – Or Was It "Antisemitism"?

“seriously affect”

Gabriel Rufián, 39, a leftwing Catalunyan nationalist deputy in Spain, said during a “debate” that Christians cannot give "lessons in normality" as they believe in "snakes that talk, doves that impregnate, that women come from the rib of a man, and that a rain of fire will come and burn us all if we all behave badly."Three of his examples were taken from the Old Testament, and must therefore be qualified as “antisemitism” – according to Rufiáns own standards.Rufián [Spanish for “pimp”] made his statement during the debate on a law promoting transvestites. Spain – a country with a youth unemployment rate of 40% - seems to have no other problems.In November 2018, Rufián was expelled from parliament after – likely correctly - identifiying then Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell as "hooligan" and "unworthy." The unworthy Borrell is now Vice-President of the European Commission.A weak Barcelona Cardinal Juan José Omella, president of the Spanish Bishops, “regretted” Rufián’s rant on Twitter.com adding that some Catholics also “vote for him or are members of his [diabolical] party."At least, Omella called on him to address the issues thatsociety. He mentioned decent work, housing, social cohesion, family.