More Empty Talk: Francis Starts WORLDWIDE Synodal Path

More Empty Talk: Francis Starts WORLDWIDE Synodal PathFrancis will initiate a worldwide Synodal Path [= synod] on October 9-10 in Rome, Synod.va (May 21) announced.This synod will open at the countries' level on October 17. The local bishops and bishops' conferences are responsible for the planning and implementation. A second phase will follow from September 2022 to March 2023.The final step will be an October 2023 General Assembly of the Bishops’ Synod in Rome. Thus, the already announced Bishops' Synod in Rome is postponed by one year in order to allow consultations in the local dioceses and at the level of the continents.Die-Tagespost.de believes that Francis wants to elevate the ongoing [anti-Catholic] German Synod to the level of the whole Church. However, the growing parts of the Church, e.g. in Africa, have little use for the German decadence so the Francis Synod will lead to a stalemate.