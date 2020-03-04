Cardinal Marx Will Be Called to Rome in Order to Be Neutralised

Francis will call Cardinal Marx to Rome where he will be made the head of some peripheral dicastery, Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 26) believes.
Thus, Francis will have Marx under control and with little access to money, “which is the power of the Germans,” and “liquefy his relevance and capacity for maneuver.”
Simultaneously, the German Synodal Path “is being deactivated by the Holy Father; he doesn't want any trouble and he doesn't want any heresy.”
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEcwelkkvux
