Argentinean Blog: Francis' Doctrinal Reflexes are Orthodox

Francis is neither a modernist nor a conservative, the Argentinean Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 26) writes.Caminante always doubted that Francis would introduce married priest or female deacons, because “Bergoglio doesn’t possess a speculative intellect, his intellect is merely practical, therefore he has no doctrine.”The blog explains that Francis’ theology boils down to the catechism he learned in the 1950s and some occasional additional reading.It insists that this catechism was the “Catholic catechism.”Therefore, “Francis' doctrinal reflexes - which are no more than reflexes - are Orthodox.