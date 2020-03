Father Schmidberger attacks Archbishop Lenga

Father Franz Schmidberger, the rector of the PiusX-Seminary in Zaitzkofen, Germany, attacked in his Monday letter (March 2) Archbishop Emeritus Jan Lenga of Karaganda.Lenga called Francis an antichrist and heretic. In Mass, he names Benedict XVI, not Francis,"With such untenable highhandedness no problem in the Church will be solved, rather the confusion will only increase," Schmidberger writes,“Archbishop Lefebvre has never given in to such schismatic thinking, and neither does the Society he founded.”