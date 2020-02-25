Archbishop Lenga Will Not Respect Sanctions

“Christ gave me the authority through the Church to proclaim the Truth, and I will do this until I die,” retired Archbishop Jan Lenga, 69, declared after being de facto suspended by Włocławek Bishop Wiesław Mering, Poland.
Although “forbidden” to speak to the media, Lenga told WRealu24.tv (February 22, video below) that neither Mering nor anyone else nor a downgrading will prevent him from proclaiming Christ. He calls on Francis and the "poor bishops" to convert.
Michał Kołodziej writes on Twitter.com that Lenga recently began to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass and is in favour of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (+1991), the founder of the Society of St Pius X.
