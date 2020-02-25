Archbishop Who Criticised Francis, Suspended

Włocławek Bishop Wiesław Mering forbad the former Karaganda/Kazakhstan Archbishop Jan Lenga, 69, to preach and to say Mass in public.
Lenga was secretly ordained a priest in 1980 in Soviet Union and has fought totalitarian regimes for many years. Since his retirement, he has been residing at the Licheń sanctuary, Włocławek diocese.
Diocesan chancellor, Father Artur Niemira, told KAI that the ban also applies to contacts with the media. It will remain in place until further restrictions will be announced by the Vatican.
Lenga describes Francis as an antichrist and heretic. During liturgies, he mentions Benedict XVI instead of Francis. It was Lenga who made Monsignor Athanasius Schneider an auxiliary bishop in Karaganda.
Picture: Jan Lenga, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsMqcsvmnvnf
"Bergoglio has not confirmed himself in the faith and is not passing that faith to others, he is leading the world astray," said the archbishop, who trained secretly in Soviet-ruled Latvia and Lithuania.