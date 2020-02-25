Abuse Scandals: It's Not About the Children - by Rafaela Kurtág

Today in Vienna, I happened to overhear in a cafe the phone call of a lady from Upper Austria who was sitting at the next table.She was looking at a newspaper. Presumably, she had just read something.In any case, the lady said on the phone that there was a doctor “near her home" in Upper Austria who was currently in custody. He systematically and on a large scale sexually abused boys and also real children after having drugged them. The doctor had also made films with them etc.There are 114 documented cases, but not all cases are known yet.The lady wanted to know who this doctor was and tried to find out more through the medical association and through other doctors. Nobody shared even the slightest information.No name could be reconstructed from the media reports, not even what kind of doctor the accused was.Then she said: "If that had been a priest who had made even one wrong move, it would have been a huge scandal; all the newspapers would have been full for days."But with a doctor this is treated like an "unfortunate mishap". From this she drew the conclusion that nobody really cares about the children.