Bishop: “Worship Must Not Decrease Despite Coronavirus”

Most Northern Italian regional governments forbad large gatherings of people, due to the coronavirus.
Several dioceses used this decision to suspend all masses despite failing to attract "large gatherings." Among them is Pavia Diocese.
However, Pavia Bishop Corrado Sanguineti ordered in a pastoral letter that churches remain open for personal prayer, and priests must celebrate Masses behind closed doors including ringing the bells as usual,
“Even if we cannot worship publicly, the liturgical prayer must not become less, that is for us priests a daily appointment of invigoration and an inexhaustible source of grace for the whole people of God.”
Picture: Corrado Sanguineti
