Archbishop Stands Up For Faith - Polish Bishops Are "Sorry"

It is good that Benedict XVI spoke about celibacy, Archbishop Jan Pawel Lenga, 69, formerly in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, said in a talk show on Polish state television.If Benedict had acted earlier, the current ecclesiastical confusion would not have occurred, Lenga believes. He hopes that the Church in Kazakhstan and Russia that survived communism, will escape corrupting Western influences.On sexual issues, Lenga says the Church should not go the easy way, or ask people what is easier for them, because Christ didn't act like that.The Tridentine Mass and the Novus Ordo are for him like heaven and earth, because the Mass celebrant becomes a second Christ, not a buddy of Jesus.Many prelates, including Bergoglio, don’t have the deep faith that Christ transmitted to his disciples, Lenga observed. He supports Archbishop Viganó and criticises Cardinal Marx, whose church has “nothing to do” with the Catholic Church.The ex-secretary of the Berlin Cardinals Sterzinsky (+2011) and Meisner (+2017) told Lenga that in Germany there were only three or four bishops left who are more or less Catholic.Lenga mentioned a Polish archbishop emeritus and Bible professor [presumably: Archbishop Henryk Muszyński], who told him that today "nobody has a monopoly on truth." But Lenga informed him that Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life, has this monopoly. For him this archbishop is a personal catastrophe and betrayer of Christ.Lenga also quoted a Greek Catholic bishop who called married priests a “catastrophe” because they are divided between altar and family.On 22 January, the spokesman of the Polish Bishops' Conference, Father Paweł Rytel-Andrianik, regretted that Lenga appears in the media and "misleads believers."