"If Celibacy Becomes Optional, It Degenerates into A Lifestyle"

Martin Rothweiler, the director of EWTN Germany, observed on Katholisch.de (January 17) that the Ratzinger/Sarah book is presented as being “against Francis because it defends celibacy."
However, he stresses that Francis has claimed that he is against optional celibacy.
Rothweiler stresses that celibacy is about a proper understanding of the priesthood.
If celibacy and marriage were to coexist as optional options for the priest, celibacy would no longer be perceived as a testimony to heaven, "but as a choice of a personal lifestyle,” Rothweiler warns.
Below the article, Katholisch.de states that Rothweiler's “opinion” does not necessarily reflect the “opinion” of Katholisch.de’s editorial staff.
Katholisch.de is controlled by the anti-Catholic German bishops and represents their "opinion".
Picture: Martin Rothweiler, EWTN.de, press picture
Clicks169
- Report
Social networks