"If Celibacy Becomes Optional, It Degenerates into A Lifestyle"

Picture: Martin Rothweiler, EWTN.de, press picture

Martin Rothweiler, the director of EWTN Germany, observed on Katholisch.de (January 17) that the Ratzinger/Sarah book is presented as being “against Francis because it defends celibacy."However, he stresses that Francis has claimed that he is against optional celibacy.Rothweiler stresses that celibacy is about a proper understanding of the priesthood.If celibacy and marriage were to coexist as optional options for the priest, celibacy would no longer be perceived as a testimony to heaven, "but as a choice of a personal lifestyle,” Rothweiler warns.Below the article, Katholisch.de states that Rothweiler's “opinion” does not necessarily reflect the “opinion” of Katholisch.de’s editorial staff.Katholisch.de is controlled by the anti-Catholic German bishops and represents their "opinion".