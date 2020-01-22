Church Is Two Hundred Years Behind: Behind What?

In his pre-Christmas address to the Curia, Francis invoked the late Cardinal Martini, who claimed in his last interview that “the Church is two hundred years behind.”“What, precisely, was the Church behind?” George Weigel asks on FirstThings.com (January 8),“A culture that celebrates the imperial, autonomous Self? A culture that detaches sex from love and responsibility? A culture that breeds a politics of immediate gratification and intergenerational irresponsibility? Why on earth would the Church want to catch up with that?”Weigel notices that those churches which that tried hardest to play catch-up with “history” and “the times” are collapsing.As an example, he presents German-speaking Catholicism. Although it is imploding, the great majority of German bishops supports surrendering to “the times” with “a bullheadedness once caricatured as typically Prussian.”