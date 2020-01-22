Francis: King David Was “Handsome” But “Behaved Silly”, “Did Not Pray Every Day”

Francis described King David in his January 21 as “a restless boy” who grazed the flock.However, Francis also showed an enhanced interest in the fact that according to Scriptures, David was a handsome young man “making a splendid appearance.”Francis went on guessing that the Lord may have chosen a normal boy, who “perhaps sometimes behaved in a silly way as many youngsters do” and who “was not even a pious boy, who prayed every day.”