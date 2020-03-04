Communion in the Hand at Old Rite Masses? Never

If Communion on the tongue is suspended, Communion may not be distributed in the Old Rite, the Latin Mass Society of England and Wales stated.
It explains that “the Communion of the Faithful is in no way necessary to the validity or liceity of the Mass.”
The LMS encourages the Faithful to make a Spiritual Communion.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsDzuebrtoji
"If Communion on the tongue is suspended," -by whom? As others have pointed out, even a Bishop can not change how the Mass is conducted. Not without approval from the Vatican and, sadly, Pope Francis is feeling a bit under the weather himself these days.
Indeed.