Clicks155
en.news
31

Communion in the Hand at Old Rite Masses? Never

If Communion on the tongue is suspended, Communion may not be distributed in the Old Rite, the Latin Mass Society of England and Wales stated.

It explains that “the Communion of the Faithful is in no way necessary to the validity or liceity of the Mass.”

The LMS encourages the Faithful to make a Spiritual Communion.

Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsDzuebrtoji

  • Report

  • Social networks

J G Tasan
I just ignored the televised Masses conducted - without the presence of the faithful...
  • Report
Ultraviolet
"If Communion on the tongue is suspended," -by whom? As others have pointed out, even a Bishop can not change how the Mass is conducted. Not without approval from the Vatican and, sadly, Pope Francis is feeling a bit under the weather himself these days.
  • Report
Ultraviolet mentioned this post in It isn't truly a psychosis, or even a phobia. It is a cynical pretext used by evil leaders within ….
Novella Nurney
Indeed.
  • Report
Novella Nurney likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up