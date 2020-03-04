Coronavirus: Virologist Calls Closing Churches, Suspending Masses “Foolish”

A coronavirus infection happens only through saliva droplets in close proximity, by touching the mouths with infected hands, or by drinking from infected cups.
The virologist Paolo Gulisano said this to LaFedeQuotidiana.it (March 3). He speaks about a coronavirus psychosis.
Closing churches and suspending masses because of the coronavirus is for him “foolish” and “unreasonable.”
The risk of infection is greater in subways, shopping malls and betting shops “but they make money for the State.”
Gulisano adds that a normal flu claims more victims than the Coronavirus.
Mind boggling
It isn't truly a psychosis, or even a phobia. It is a cynical pretext used by evil leaders within the Church to deprive the Catholic Faithful of Mass. It is also a test to see how people react. If the laity accept these new restrictions without incident (and Europeans almost certainly will) then further restrictions will follow.
It isn't truly a psychosis, or even a phobia. It is a cynical pretext used by evil leaders within the Church to deprive the Catholic Faithful of Mass. It is also a test to see how people react. If the laity accept these new restrictions without incident (and Europeans almost certainly will) then further restrictions will follow.
So, in actuality, suspending cash collections, the sign of peace , switching to distribution under one species only, the Eucharist, would be some of the better ways to assist in disrupting the spread of contamination in Churches. Thus allowing the faithful to assist at Mass , worship Our Triune Lord and pray; the only real cure to this epidemic.
