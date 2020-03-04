Coronavirus: Virologist Calls Closing Churches, Suspending Masses “Foolish”

It isn't truly a psychosis, or even a phobia. It is a cynical pretext used by evil leaders within the Church to deprive the Catholic Faithful of Mass. It is also a test to see how people react. If the laity accept these new restrictions without incident (and Europeans almost certainly will) then further restrictions will follow.



Expect future cancellations to become regular during "flu season", communion on the tongue to be suppressed altogether by episcopal fiat. EDIT: Apparently it's already happened. Like so. It isn't truly a psychosis, or even a phobia. It is a cynical pretext used by evil leaders within the Church to deprive the Catholic Faithful of Mass. It is also a test to see how people react. If the laity accept these new restrictions without incident (and Europeans almost certainly will) then further restrictions will follow.Expect future cancellations to become regular during "flu season", communion on the tongue to be suppressed altogether by episcopal fiat. EDIT: Apparently it's already happened. Like so. Communion in the Hand at Old Rite Masses? Never