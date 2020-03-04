A Healed Homosexual Expected Gay Lobby to Be His Biggest Enemy - He Was Wrong

Joseph Sciambra is a healed homosexual who was involved in promiscuity, pornography and drug abuse. He converted after his encounter with the Old Latin Mass. He is now a a PiusX Catholic. He still fights psychological suffering and breakdowns.
In his youth, several priests encouraged Sciambra to "accept" homosexuality and live accordingly.
In his newly published life story “Disordered” [available here], he speaks about degrading sexual practices, exploitation, perversion and desolation. Many of his friends died from Aids.
After his conversion, Sciambra lived with a Catholic community where he discovered a homosexual subculture. After he reported the problem, nothing happened.
Today, Sciambra is converting homosexuals, spreads rosaries beads among them, and proclaims Christ. Originally, he expected the homosex lobby to become his biggest enemy. Then he found out that his biggest adversaries are the homosexualists within the Church who control many institutions and even major US archdioceses.
Sciambra keeps denouncing on social media the Church's homosex subculture.
On March 3, he wrote: “Still disgusted. Talked with a so-called ‘conservative’ Catholic bishop about what his LGBT employees were up to in their leisure hours and on social media - crotch grabbing (not their own), leather harnesses, and frolicking in public at a gay fair. The solution proposed by the bishop: lock down everyone's social media.”
Thanks for your admirable work, Joseph!
The Bishop mentioned behaves like so many bishops today: when a problem involving chastity appears, cover it up at all costs. That said, what kind of a "healed homosexual" hangs out on homosexual social media?. That's like an "ex-alcoholic" visting liquor blogs for mixed drink recipes or proclaiming Christ at the local bar during Happy Hour.
Pray for Mr. Sciambra. He has much healing to do and by the grace of God and the intercession of St. Joseph many kindred souls to assist out of the depths. He has awakened the homohydra and likely has many enemies. St. Joseph , foster father , earthly guardian of Jesus and Our Mother Mary, pray for us.