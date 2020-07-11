Foolish Priest Makes Fashion Show (Video)

Father Matt Lowry, a chaplain at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff published a video in which he presents his liturgical vestments while jumping to pop music.
The video’s theme is “What I’d wear.” Not surprisingly, the video went viral on social media with more than 200,000 likes.
In the real Catholic Church, chasubles are considered as part of the sacred and treated with utmost respect.
How ridiculous! And, to make matters worse, Tik Tok is the Chinese app that the US State Dept has warned all to delete from their phones - due to Chinese espionage via the app. In the words of Our Lord, Father Matt, "where is your supernatural Faith?" We see no evidence of it here! You were ordained to lead the faithful in matters of supernatural Faith. What a scandal!