Germans Import into Italy Fake Refuges

Oligarch media claim that illegal immigrants are escaping into Europe from wars and persecutions in the Middle East.
On July 11, MarcoTossati.com published the list of illegal immigrants whom the Ocean Viking imported into Italy on July 7.
The ship sails under Norwegian flag and is operated by the German Klaus Vogel who is supported by German Protestant, Evangelical, Islamic and Jewish relief organisations, and by the United Nations. This is the origin of his passengers:
60 Bangladesh
46 Pakistan
17 Egypt
16 Tunisia
11 Eritrea
11 Marocco
7 Sudan
6 Ghana
3 Camerun
1 Ivory Coast
1 Mali
1 Nigeria.
MarcoTosatti.com asks, “From what war zone did they exactly come?” On July 10 alone, 618 immigrants illegally arrived in Italy.
