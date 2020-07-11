Germans Import into Italy Fake Refuges

Oligarch media claim that illegal immigrants are escaping into Europe from wars and persecutions in the Middle East.On July 11, MarcoTossati.com published the list of illegal immigrants whom the Ocean Viking imported into Italy on July 7.The ship sails under Norwegian flag and is operated by the German Klaus Vogel who is supported by German Protestant, Evangelical, Islamic and Jewish relief organisations, and by the United Nations. This is the origin of his passengers:60 Bangladesh46 Pakistan17 Egypt16 Tunisia11 Eritrea11 Marocco7 Sudan6 Ghana3 Camerun1 Ivory Coast1 Mali1 Nigeria.MarcoTosatti.com asks, “From what war zone did they exactly come?” On July 10 alone, 618 immigrants illegally arrived in Italy.