The Communion-In-The-Hand Church Threatens and Terrorises Priests

Nottingham Bishop Patrick McKinney, 66, England, threatened to suspend priests who are caught in administering Holy Communion on the tongue.
ChurchMilitant.com (July 9) has learned of several priests who wish to distribute Communion correctly but are terrified of being reported and banned from celebrating Mass. One anonymous priest even spoke of a “Stalinist state of intimidation and terror.”
The guidelines (July 7) of the English Bishops about the reopening of the churches require Communion to “be given silently in the hand only, with the communicant standing, and avoiding any physical contact.”
Scientifically, more viruses are transmitted when distributing Communion in the hand than by placing it directly on the tongue.
