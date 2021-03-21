Clicks26
This morning for the last time priests will be offering the Holy Sacrifice individually and simultaneously on the many Altars of St. Peter's Basilica, bringing to an end a centuries old practice, that survived plagues, wars, the capture of Rome, and Vatican II.
Who can be more pleased with the cessation of individual Masses at St Peter's than Satan?