 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Lisi Sterndorfer
2
This morning for the last time priests will be offering the Holy Sacrifice individually and simultaneously on the many Altars of St. Peter's Basilica, bringing to an end a centuries old practice, …More
Eva
HerzMariae
Who can be more pleased with the cessation of individual Masses at St Peter's than Satan?
