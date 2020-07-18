Strange Appointment

Until now, Monsignor Mauro Rivella, 56, was the secretary of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), the Vatican investment bank, and the right hand of APSA-president Bishop Nunzio Galantino.
Suddenly, Rivella was appointed a simple administrator of Santa Rita parish in Turin, Italy. This change is clouded in mystery.
Rivella, a Francis follower, started working at the Vatican in late 2013. At the time, his nomination was called “important.”
APSA is the place where Francis recycled his friend, disgraced Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta.
