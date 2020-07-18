New Trend: Envelope Communion (Video)

Pax Christi Parish in Eden Prairie, St. Paul and Minneapolis Archdiocese, USA, has handed out Coronavirus-Communion in an envelope after the Eucharist.The parishioners were told in a video to leave the “worship space” after Mass and to pick up allegedly consecrated hosts which were place on a table in envelopes at the nearest exit.They were advised to take only one package per person, to go to their vehicles, and to consume the host there. The video doesn't explain what to do with the envelopes, the fingers which have touched the hosts, and the flying-around particles.According to Wdtprs.com (July 17) the envelope farce was shut down after being exposed on social media.