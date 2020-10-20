Financial Scandals: Dioceses Not Better Than Vatican

Pesaro Archdiocese, Italy, invested €616’000 with ValorLife Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, in 2003/2004 and lost everything, according to October 18 media reports.
The money came from parishes. The archdiocese didn’t insist to get the money back, likely to avoid a scandal.
Only recently, a civil cause was started against ValorLife which since was sold different times.
According to a diocesan lawyer, the Archdiocese signed a speculative investment contract with high risk money and not, as was intended, life policies with guaranteed capital.” It is unclear how this could happen.
A couple of years earlier, the Territorial Prelature of Loreto, Italy, lost about €11 million in a failed investment.
Picture: Pesaro, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsTpvuerxvka
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks