Financial Scandals: Dioceses Not Better Than Vatican

Pesaro Archdiocese, Italy, invested €616’000 with ValorLife Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, in 2003/2004 and lost everything, according to October 18 media reports.The money came from parishes. The archdiocese didn’t insist to get the money back, likely to avoid a scandal.Only recently, a civil cause was started against ValorLife which since was sold different times.According to a diocesan lawyer, the Archdiocese signed a speculative investment contract with high risk money and not, as was intended, life policies with guaranteed capital.” It is unclear how this could happen.A couple of years earlier, the Territorial Prelature of Loreto, Italy, lost about €11 million in a failed investment.