PiusX: $1000 Fine For Celebrating Mass

Our Lady of the Angels Church in Los Angeles, California, cancelled all Masses from last Sunday after the Health Department checked on the church on October 13/15 and inflicted a $1000 fine for violation against the coronavirus regime.The church is operated by the Society of PiusX which has appealed against the measure because it violates the rights of speech, assembly and free exercise of religion.However, its lawyers asked PiusX to avoid more fines. Therefore, the church was locked.