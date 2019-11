No Visit: Argentina Does Not Cry For Francis

Telam.com.ar

He would like to go to Argentina, but can’t because of other scheduled trips, Francis toldlast week.This seems to be a pretext. Since becoming a pope, he never visited his home country, likely because he knows that he is not popular there.Journalists even report about a climate of hatred against him in Argentina. The danger is that only few people would attend his masses and meetings in Argentina as it happened in Chile (January 2018).