British Family Activist Denied To Enter USA

Who is Caroline Farrow

The recent case

Caroline Farrow was denied to board her flight to the USA (November 19) although having had her ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) approved online, she reports on Twitter (November 19).Earlier this year Caroline Farrow found herself under investigation by her local police force after she described the sex-reassignment surgery performed on a sixteen-year old boy as ‘castration’, ‘a form of child abuse’ and ‘mutilation’.Farrow is a mother of 5 young children. She is the victim of a relentless campaign of abuse, including threats attacking her Catholic faith.For instance, she was forbidden by a British judge to describe a transgender activist called Hayden, who calls himself Stephanie, a biological man.Farrow’s ESTA has been withdrawn despite having no criminal record. Nobody in the US Embassy or at Homeland security gave her a reason why.The airline told Farrow that they have never seen this happen before. ESTAs don’t suddenly get withdrawn after being approved.Farrow comments, "Beware of LGBT activists."And, “To the gang who did this. I pity you that you are compelled to act in such a vindictive fashion.”“Seriously. How vindictive do you have to be to go to the lengths that you would ring the US embassy and attempt to have me denied entry to the country for tweeting the truth about Male and female.”