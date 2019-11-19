Pachamama And Pachacamac On Francis' Crozier?

The wooden crozier with four faces, used by Francis at the closing Mass of the Amazon Synod, was a gift from some Amazonian synod participants.With reference to “some friends from Ecuador and Brazil,” TraditionInAction.org (November 17) explained that these faces represent four pagan goddesses.They are known through pagan legends as Pachamama (Earth), Pachacamac (Creator, pictured left), and their twins, who are both called Wilka, and represent Sun and Moon.