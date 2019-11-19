Gays Hate Christians: Chick-Fil-A Abandones Christian Charities - Christians Abandone Chick-Fil-A

The fast food chain Chik-fil-A will no longer support the Salvation Army nor the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, after years of pressure from LGBT hate groups.On November 18, the company announced that in future it will only donate to organisations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.Chick-fil-A is highly profitable and has expanded significantly in recent years. In 2018, it was the third-largest chain in the US by sales behind McDonald’s and Starbucks.