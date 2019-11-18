San Francisco Archbishop Celebrates Old Mass, Cannot Hold Back His Tears

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrated (November 16) the annual Old-Rite Pontifical High Mass in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Washington D.C.
The huge church was packed. Among the faithful was Gloria.tv’s Jungerheld.
Cordileone preached that beauty feeds the soul and suggested that today’s lack of beauty “explains the spiritual malaise in which we find ourselves.”
Toward the end of the Mass when the Salve Regina was sung, Cordileone was so moved that he started weeping (video below).
A choir sang the “Mass of the Americas,” composed by Frank LaRocca. Music examples of the Mass are:
- Kyrie
- Salve sancta parens
- Ave verum corpus
Altarworthy.com, who made the vestments, told Father Zuhlsdorf that barely visible elements were incorporated like shields surrounded by golden roses on both sides of the dalmatics and titles of Our Lady taken from the Litany of Loreto.
