Did Cardinal Pell Produce in Prison a Spiritual Classic?

Cardinal George Pell is set to publish his prison diary musing on life in solitary confinement, his conversations with lawyers, the Psalms, the Church, his reform efforts at the Vatican, politics and sports.The first instalment of the 1,000-page diary will be published in Spring 2021 (APNews.com, June 20).Ignatius Press envisages putting out three to four volumes and expects the diary becoming a “spiritual classic.”Pell wasn’t allowed to celebrate Mass in prison but on Sundays watched an Anglican choir program and offers an appraisal generally positive, but sometimes critical also of two U.S. evangelical preachers.