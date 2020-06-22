Francis Was One of the Last to See Benedict XVI

Francis met Benedict XVI the morning of June 18 shortly before Benedict left for Bavaria.
The unsurprising news was reported by LaNacion.com.ar with reference to “some sources.” This must also have been the first time Francis saw Archbishop Gänswein, after he had fired him in February.
The paper points out that Benedict XVI "gets along very well with Francis." Benedict himself has stressed this many times.
BENEDICT IS STILL ALIVE, DON'T NOBODY PANIC! o.O The headline is misleading.