Francis Removes Archbishop Gänswein

Francis has put the Prefect of the Papal Household, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, on leave of absence.
According to Die-Tagespost.de (February 5), the measure is for an indefinite period (meaning: forever) "in order to dedicate more time to Benedict XVI."
The pretext for the move is the saga about the Ratzinger/Sarag book on celibacy, although it is unclear what mistake could be attributed to Gänswein from Francis' perspective.
MarcoTosatti.it (5 February) describes what happened between Francis and Gänswein so:
"Bergoglio is alleged to have said to Gänswein: 'I don't want to see you anymore.' The Prefect asked him: 'But will I come back, and when?' To this the Pontiff gave no answer. When Gänswein asked him: 'But can I still come to the office?' The Pontiff answered: 'Better not, because Msgr. Sapienza is there anyway.' This is how Georg Gänswein became a desaparecido..."
Picture: Georg Gänswein, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPutnglyssp
Ut oh Ganswein let the kitty cat out of the bag!
"Catholics need to know that Pope Benedict is under a form of discrete house arrest"
Catholics need to know @Thors Catholic Hammer constantly makes these claims and never supplies any corroboration.
@ @Ultraviolet
The corroboration is in the strong circumstantial evidence in the public domain concerning Pope Benedict’s unexplained facial injuries, his drugged appearance and the constant presence of Ganswein hovering beside him like any good gaoler would do.
Now Ganswein gets the boot from the antipope because Benedict got a message out via cardinal Sarah.
Second, as usual, your choice of adjectives are as self-serving as they are entirely baseless. "Stong" circumstantial evidence? According to whom? Ah, that's right. You. You're a self-accrediting source like every other charlatan.
As for Pope Benedict’s "unexplained" facial injuries, you'd recognize them if you ever did volunteer work in hospice care. Obviously, you don't.
Little wonder? Time spent caring the elderly, all too commonly neglected by their own families is time you'd much rather spend darting from post to post here on GTV squawking like a demented parrot with the same endless nonsense about Pope Francis and his supposed excommunication and similar rot.
Those aren't signs of "abuse". They're signs of the capilaries in his skin beginning to break down. The bruises come from the pressure of his head against his pillow.
Your claims of a "drugged appearance" are equally uninformed. The man is dying. As they approach the end, the extreme elderly develop lethargy and stupor. It isn't a drug, you fool. It's the inevitable onset of death.
As usual, you don't know the slightest thing about what you're jabbering on about and just as typically, you're pushing your same single-minded delusions at the expense of the truth.
Another one bites the dust.
Crossing the antipope of “mercy” for the slightest infraction will involve dismissal.
C,est la vie.
