Francis Removes Archbishop Gänswein

"The corroboration is in the strong circumstantial evidence in the public domain..."



First, no "corroboration" whatsovever has been supplied here . Your description of this "evidence" is no substitute for your inability to provide the evidence itself.



Second, as usual, your choice of adjectives are as self-serving as they are entirely baseless. "Stong" circumstantial evidence? According to whom ? Ah, that's right. You. You're a self-accrediting source like every other charlatan.



As for Pope Benedict’s "unexplained" facial injuries, you'd recognize them if you ever did volunteer work in hospice care. Obviously, you don't.



Little wonder? Time spent caring the elderly, all too commonly neglected by their own families is time you'd much rather spend darting from post to post here on GTV squawking like a demented parrot with the same endless nonsense about Pope Francis and his supposed excommunication and similar rot.



Those aren't signs of "abuse". They're signs of the capilaries in his skin beginning to break down. The bruises come from the pressure of his head against his pillow.



Your claims of a "drugged appearance" are equally uninformed. The man is dying . As they approach the end, the extreme elderly develop lethargy and stupor. It isn't a drug , you fool. It's the inevitable onset of death .



As usual, you don't know the slightest thing about what you're jabbering on about and just as typically, you're pushing your same single-minded delusions at the expense of the truth.