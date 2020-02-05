Tradition-Friendly US Archbishop Enthused About Francis

Portland Archbishop Alexander Sample would never have imagined the "fraternity" during his Ad Limina visit although he had heard about Francis’ "unique style" when receiving Ad Limina audiences.
Talking to CatholicNews.com (February 3), Sample called the event "remarkable,” saying that Francis told the bishops “not to hold anything back” and to have “a very open and honest exchange with one another.”
An excited Sample describes the atmosphere and conversation as “so friendly and comfortable.”
Francis spoke “from the heart”, saying things that according to Sample he had "obviously reflected on deeply" and which came “from a place of deep prayer.” Sample says he will remember the meeting “forever.”
He explains that the audience provided "guidance" by showing what "the imagery of accompaniment, engagement and encounter" looked and “felt” like. CatholicNews.com notices that Sample didn’t detail “what” Francis actually said.
While in Rome, Sample celebrated Candlemas-Sunday in the Old Rite with the Fraternity of Saint Peter at Santa Trinità dei Pellegrini.
(Pictures of the liturgy: gloria.tv).
The antipope has closely studied Hitler who would call his demoralized generals in for an individual talk. These men would emerge invigorated.
It was referred to as “The Sunshine Cure”.
The drones that make up the Catholic college of bishops almost to a man, now blindly follow a formal heretic who repudiates core doctrinal beliefs of their church.
