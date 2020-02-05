Famous Healing Priest, Cleared of “Abuses”, Dead At 52

Father Fernando Suarez, a Filipino healing priest, died on February 4 of a heart attack while playing tennis on the opening day of the 11th National Priests’ Tennis Championship in Manila.Suarez who said that tennis had “a huge part in his life,” was a fan of tennis star Rafael Nadal. He died three days short of his his 53rd birthday.From poor origin, Suarez became aware of his “healing gift” at the age of 18. While still a seminarian in Ottawa, Canada, he “resurrected” a woman declared "dead" eight hours earlier.Only on January 6, the Vatican exonerated him from alleged activities of “monetary corruption”, “sexual molestation”, and “merchandising of religious articles” which had hounded him for years.In 2014, he was barred from several Filipino dioceses following allegations filed by two altar boys who later recanted.