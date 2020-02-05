Exclusive: Carthusians' General Fights "Ultra Conservatives"

De Lassus' Reply as Quoted by the IFSB

The International Fellowship of Saint Bruno (IFSB), a lay group close to the Carthusians, asked Dom Dysmas de Lassus, the Carthusians' Superior General, about recent events in Marienau charterhouse, Germany.Marienau is the monastery with the worldwide largest Carthusian community, more than thirty. De Lassus lives in the Grand Chartreuse in France.The inquiry was motivated by Gloria.tv’s reports about the eviction of two monks who celebrated the Old Carthusian Rite, and the imposition of the former Swiss Benedictine abbot Martin Werlen as an "apostolic assistant."In his reply to the IFSB, De Lassus defends Werlen's appointment. Werlen is a trained psychologist and anti-Catholic militant who champions gay blessings, homosexual fornication, female ordination, married priests etc.Simultaneously, De Lassus labels those monks who love the liturgy of Saint Bruno and who criticise Werlen as "ultra-conservative," while belittling Werlen's anti-Catholicism as "not always ideal."„The charterhouse of Marienau has received an Apostolic Assistant whose mission is the resolution of a situation of tension that the previous prior had let develop for too long and which threatened to become explosive.Father Werlen's mission is not doctrinal. We are aware that his doctrinal positions are not always ideal, but the commentaries of the ultra conservatives in this regard are so obviously exaggerated that there is no point answering them.What is not tolerable is the power [by which] the ultra conservatives have taken over the community, allowing no one but themselves to express opinions, because no divergent thinking is acceptable.Two monks have left. However, it is not the whole community that thinks like them, far from it, the letters sent by the monks to the Reverend Father prove it. What most of the monks wish is only to live their vocation in peace. The mission of Father Werlen is to make this possible again and nothing else.”