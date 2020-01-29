Persecuted German Carthusians Take Refuge With PiusX

Former Swiss abbot Martin Werlen OSB, a very outspoken anti-Catholic agitator, wasn't only made the visitator but also the commissioner of Marienau charterhouse in Germany.
He visits the charterhouse every month, meets the monks individually and talks regularly to the community. Outwardly charming, he divided the community and sowed distrust among the monks.
Werlen changed the leadership positions. The prior was replaced by Father Moses Maria, who received a two-year mandate as a "rector". In the summer of 2019, this change was reported in the parish letter of Father Moses' hometown Bad Wörishofen, including a portrait of him (pdf page below).
Werlen pushed for hand communion and introduced modern books into the library. A priest and a brother, committed to the old Carthusian customs and sceptical of Werlen, were forced to move to the more liberal charterhouse in Pleterje, Slovenia.
However, they never arrived there but took temporary refuge with the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) in Austria. The PiusX prior in Vienna mentioned this in his Sunday homily.
