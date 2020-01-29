Bishops See Off Cardinal Tagle with “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (Video)

Cardinal Tagle who doesn’t dress as a priest, was sent off by ninety Filipino bishops, most of them also secularised.At a January 26 gathering in Manila, before Tagle left for Rome, where he will be the new Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples, they sang for him the tearjerker “You’ll never walk alone.”The song from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel is usually performed by supporters before a football match.Fifty years after Second Vatican Council, it doesn’t surprise that this is the intellectual, cultural and emotional level of a gathering of Catholic bishops.