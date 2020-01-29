Cardinal Confirms: German Synod Will End in Anglicanism

Cologne’s Cardinal Woelki complained that in the preparation of the German Synodal Way “we were presented with a fait accompli.”
Woelki seems to have been allotted the task of impersonating "the conservative” during the synod.
Talking to the monthly Herder Korrespondenz (Feburary) he stressed that each bishop will be free to exercice “his magisterium” deciding if and how he will implement the synod’s decisions.
This shows that the German Church is going down the Anglican drain where each diocese has a different “creed” and “discipline.”
Woelki asked that the working groups not be staffed "unilaterally," meaning, exclusively with anti-Catholics, so that an “exchange between different points of view" may be possible at the synod.
This is an admission that the German Synod is like Francis’ “Synods of Bishops” about rubber-stamping preconceived decisions. The event starts on January 30.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © Membeth, wikicommons CC BY-SA, #newsCxjyavvfwq
Clicks26
- Report
Social networks