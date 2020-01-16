Francis Church: Cardinal Morphs into Carnival

This year, the Cologne Trifolium, a three-man Carnival delegation, visited the Archbishop's House only in two, because the Carnival Prince, Christian II, fell ill.Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, 63, found a solution: "As Cardinal I am practically Crown Prince. I can easily take over that position," he said.Woelki put his promise into practice and performed, on January 14, with the Trifolium at a visit in St. Josef parish, Braunsfeld.According to Bild.de, Woelki was visibly moved: "To be a prince for once! Already as a little boy I dreamed about this. It's the greatest thing for me to be a carnival prince once in my life!"