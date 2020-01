Francis Spoke Again with His Confessor Eugenio Scalfari

“Some days ago, I spoke at the phone with our Pope Francis,” the anti-Church journalist Eugenio Scalfari writes on Repubblica.it (January 16).Scalfari called Francis to make an appointment for a January 14 meeting, “I have a very intense relationship with His Holiness,” Scalfari writes.The atheist and Church-hater keeps calling Francis “His Holiness.”Francis told Scalfari that Benedict transmitted on Monday to him his “fraternal solidarity” after the public lies Benedict had spread via Archbishop Gänswein about his book on celibacy.In the article, Scalfari also attempted to denigrate Cardinal Sarah as member of an “opposition group” as if the Church were about Francis, not about Christ.Scalfari is the one to whom Francis confessed that he doesn't believe in Christ's divinity, nor in the existence of hell