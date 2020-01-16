Francis Spoke Again with His Confessor Eugenio Scalfari

“Some days ago, I spoke at the phone with our Pope Francis,” the anti-Church journalist Eugenio Scalfari writes on Repubblica.it (January 16).
Scalfari called Francis to make an appointment for a January 14 meeting, “I have a very intense relationship with His Holiness,” Scalfari writes.
The atheist and Church-hater keeps calling Francis “His Holiness.”
Francis told Scalfari that Benedict transmitted on Monday to him his “fraternal solidarity” after the public lies Benedict had spread via Archbishop Gänswein about his book on celibacy.
In the article, Scalfari also attempted to denigrate Cardinal Sarah as member of an “opposition group” as if the Church were about Francis, not about Christ.
Scalfari is the one to whom Francis confessed that he doesn't believe in Christ's divinity, nor in the existence of hell.
#newsAxknvelvgg
Clicks2.1K
- Report
Social networks
“The case of emeritus pope Benedict XVI apparently coming out against Pope Francis' possible ordination of married priests in the Amazon is closed, Francis told journalist Eugenio Scalfari in an interview with La Repubblica daily Thursday”
excellent cartoon. Theres a great deal of hands running up men's backsides at the Vatican.
Novella Nurney likes this.
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
According to Scalfari, Pope Francis doesn’t like being called “your Holiness”.
DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Novella Nurney likes this.
HE SAYS CALL MI PADRE BERGOGLIO
According to Scalfari, Francis considers case of Pope Benedict's new book "closed"; didn't take media coverage seriously