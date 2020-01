Bishop Sells Episcopal Ordination In Catholic Parish As “Act Of Charity”

Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout, USA, defends the February 1 ordination of a female Episcopalian bishop in a parish of his diocese.In a January 15 statement , he called the event “hospitality to a Christian neighbour in need” and an “act of charity.”Knestout believes that the ceremony is “within the teachings of ecumenism and the norms provided by the Church for ecumenical activities.”The Catholic Church considers Anglican ordinations as "utterly null and void."