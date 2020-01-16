Bishop Sells Episcopal Ordination In Catholic Parish As “Act Of Charity”

Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout, USA, defends the February 1 ordination of a female Episcopalian bishop in a parish of his diocese.
In a January 15 statement, he called the event “hospitality to a Christian neighbour in need” and an “act of charity.”
Knestout believes that the ceremony is “within the teachings of ecumenism and the norms provided by the Church for ecumenical activities.”
The Catholic Church considers Anglican ordinations as "utterly null and void."
#newsTpeovnrlgd
Clicks922
- Report
Social networks
According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith the apostate 'bishop' Barry Knestout who was 'consecrated' by the homosexual Donald Wuerl, is NOT in full communion with the Catholic Church.
US Episcopal Primate: Embracing gay ‘marriage’ is ‘who we are’ www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-episcopal-pr…
Angie W. likes this.
This sect of sodomites are supporting themselves. St. Paul warns that sodomites who know God's designs against homosexuality challenge God and rebel against Him to advocate sodomy.
Angie W. likes this.
The apostate Knestout neither excommunicated Delegate Michael P. Mullin for voting in support of the infanticide bill. rorate-caeli.blogspot.com www.complicitclergy.com/…/is-bishop-knest…
BERGOLUTHER.
There is more to this story. See here,
DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.