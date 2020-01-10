Holy Mass and Protestant Supper Are For Francis “Very Close" Together

Francis received on Friday the Lutheran pastor Michael Jonas, who is working in Rome. The meeting was relaxed and cordial, Jonas told the Protestant Press Service (epd).
Francis was well informed about the German churches. He [again] recounted that as a young Jesuit he once replaced a Lutheran pastor in a Protestant service during a stay in Scandinavia.
According to Jonas, Francis said that Catholics and Lutherans were "very close" in what they do in their respective liturgies.
However, the Catholic Church teaches that the Mass is a sacrifice and that, at consecration, bread and wine are transformed into the body and blood of Christ. The Lutherans deny both these tenets of the Faith.
Bergoglio is not only a public heretic but also a public apostate.
Bergoglio no es solo un hereje público sino también un apóstata público.
Bergoglio non è solo un eretico pubblico ma anche un apostata pubblico.
Por eso es que Bergoglio no se arrodilla delante del Santísimo porque no cree en la presencia Real de Cristo en la Eucaristía.
Aquí ya no duda Bergoglio no profesa la fe católica por lo tanto un no católico no puede ser un papa de la Iglesia católica.
Francis, now - according to your words - find protestant worship in Scripture. I reccomend: "John 6".
"We need to develop a closer relationship with sacred Scripture; otherwise, our hearts will remain cold and our eyes shut, struck as we are by so many forms of blindness," - Pope Francis
"We need to develop a closer relationship with sacred Scripture; otherwise, our hearts will remain cold and our eyes shut, struck as we are by so many forms of blindness," - Pope Francis